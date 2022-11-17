SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: CGL Application Status Window Opens; Here's How To Check

THE STAFF Selection Commission (SSC) opened the window to check the application status for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022). The exam will be held from December 1 to 13. The admit cards of the CGL exam for Paper 1 will be released on the official regional websites of the commission soon. The candidate can check the application status and admit card by visiting the SSC regional website for which they have applied including Eastern Region, Southern Region, North Western Sub-region, MP Sub-Region, Central Region, North Region, North Eastern Region, KKR Region and Western Region.

Through the SSC CGL application status, aspirants can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected. The admit card will be issued by the commission only to those aspirants whose applications will be approved. The SSC CGL recruitment drive will be held to fill more than 20 thousand posts in central ministries and departments. This year, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exams only.

SSC CGL Syllabus for the Tier-1 exam which consists of 4sections: Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and General Awareness.

SSC CGL Application Status Window; Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website or SSC regional website to which candidates have applied-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link "Click here to know your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022"

Step 3: Now, candidates have to provide their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your application status

Note: Download and print out the SSC CGL application status