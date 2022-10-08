SSC CGL 2023: Last Date For Registration Today On ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC will close the SSC CGL online application window for 2022-23 on Saturday, October 8. All eligible and interested candidates must hurry and fill out the SSC CGL 2022 application form on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Before starting to apply for the SSC CGL 2022, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria carefully.

For applying online, Applicants are required to keep certain documents handy such as photo ID proof, educational certificates, mobile number, active e-mail ID, etc., before filling out the SSC CGL 2022 application form.

Applicants should also note that they are required to pay a fee for each application. SSC CGL application fee for the General, EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs.100 and for the reserved category candidates, the fee is exempted.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Important Dates:

SSC CGL 2022 application form start date September 17, 2022

Last date for SSC CGL registration 2022-23 October 8, 2022

Last date to pay the application fees (online) October 9, 2022

SSC CGL 2022 application form correction facility dates October 12 & 13, 2022

Meanwhile, eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for SSC SGL 2023.

Here's How To Apply For SSC CGL 2022-23:

Visit the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in. click on the apply button on the home page. Now, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022”. Part I: One-time registration - Enter all necessary details to generate a login id and password. Part II: Login by using generated login credentials to fill the SSC CGL application form 2022-23. Pay the SSC CGL 2022 application fee in online mode. Submit and download the SSC CGL 2022 application form as a pdf file for future reference.

Candidates should note that only after successful submission of the SSC application, the commission will release the SSC CGL admit card 2022