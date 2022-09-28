SSC CGL 2022: Application Process To End On October 8; Check Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2022. Students who will be appearing in the SSC CGL exam can check and read the notice on the official website of the commission -- ssc.nic.in

In order to avoid the last-minute hassle, the education body has asked the students to submit their application forms well ahead of the last date. The application deadline is kept as 8th October, 20222. Further, the commission has emphasised that no applications will be considered after the deadline.

This year the scheme and syllabus of SSC CGL will be different compared to the syllabus which was given last year. Details of the same have been given in the notification issued by the commission. Further, in order to know the eligibility criteria for the SSC CGL exam, the commission has asked students to go through the notice. Students are also asked to check the documents required for various posts.

Candidates will be chosen provisionally, hence they will not get the opportunity to select scrutiny of applications for eligibility and other aspects at the time of examination.

“After scrutiny of the certificates/ documents of EQs/ caste/ category, etc., if any claim made in the application is not substantiated by valid certificates/ documents, the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled/rejected by the User Departments/Organizations. In such a scenario, the candidate will be solely responsible for the same, and the Commission will not have any responsibility. Any grievance received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” SSC said.

“A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it,” the notification further reads.

SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

SSC CGL Application Form Begins -- 17th September 2022

SSC CGL Application Form Submission ends -- 08th October 2022

SSC CGL Application Form correction window -- 12th October 2022 to 13th October 2022

SSC CGL Admit card -- To be announced

SSC CGL Tier 1 schedule -- December 2022