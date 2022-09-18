SSC CGL 2022 Application Begins on ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply

Staff Selection Commission Combined Level Graduate Examination or SSC CGL 2022 notification has been finally released. Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 Exam can apply can do so from the official website, ssc.nic.in as the registrations have started. As per the issued notification, the last date to submit the online applications is on October 8, 2022, up to 11 pm. Also, no applications will be accepted after 11 pm.

Candidates must note that for SSC CGL 2022 post, they need to be at least a minimum of 18-20 years of age and a maximum of 30-32 years of age as on January 1, 2022. Interested and Eligible candidates can go through the notification on the website for more details regarding the age limit for each post.

SSC CGL 2022: Important Dates

Online application Starts- September 17

Last date for online applications- October 8, 11 pm

Last date online fee payment 09-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan - 10-10-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ - 12-10-2022 to 13-10-2022 (23:00)

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) Dec 2022

Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) To be notified later

Here's How Candidates Can Apply For the SSC CGL Post 2022:

Visit the official webiste - ssc.nic.in

Then go to the apply online link

Login using credentials and then fill out the form

Pay the fees if needed

Submit the form

Download and keep a copy for future use.

Candidates applying for the exams must go through the entire notification once before applying to avoid any errors. For more updates and latest details on the same candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.