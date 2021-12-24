New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the notice regarding the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021. As per the notice, the SSC CGL exam 2021, will be held in April 2022 for filling up of various Group B and Group C posts in different departments/ministries/organisations. Aspiring candidates must submit the registration form by January 23, 2022. The registration process has begun. To fill the application form, candidates can visit the official website--ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL exam 2021 will be a Computer-Based-Test (CBE). Candidates who would be able to learn the Tier 1 examination of SSCCGL 2021 will be eligible for Tier 2 and 3 of the recruitment process.

SSC CGL 2021 Application Process: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC--ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL 2021 Application link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, age, and other details

Step 4: After uploading the Signature and Photo, review the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee bRs 100/-

Step 6: Click on Submit

Please Note: Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC CGL 2021: Important Dates

- Dates for submission of online applications: 23-12-2021 to 23-01-2022

- Last Date and Time for receipt of online applications: 23-01-2022 (23:30)

- Last Date and Time for making online fee payment: 25-01-2022 (23:30)

- Last Date and Time for generation of offline Challan: 26-01-2022 (23:30)

- Last Date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 27-01-2022

- Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’, including online payment: 28-01-2022 to 01-02-2022 (23:30)

- Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 2022

The dates for SSC CGL Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams will be released after the announcement of the Tier 1 results.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official websites of SSC and Jagran English for the latest updates on SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022.

