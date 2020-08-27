The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the schedule for SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-3 examination 2019 on its official website.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the schedule for SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-3 examination 2019. In its notification released on Wednesday, the examination body said that it has decided to conduct SSC CGL (Tier- III) 2019 on 22 November.

"The Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct Combin ..Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III) 2019 on 22/112020 (Sunday). All the candidates who are qualified in the Tier I examination will be eligible to appear in Tier-II and Tier III examinations" read the notification.

Candidates who have qualified Tier-1 and Tier- 2 examinations can appear for Tier III exam. The commission is likely to release the admit card for SSC CGL Tier 3 at least a week before the scheduled time. It also says that exam dates are subject to change depending upon the prevailing situation and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The commission also advised candidates to keep visiting the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in for the latest update. Earlier, SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 result was announced on July 1, 2020.

