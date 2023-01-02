SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Updated: Mon, 02 Jan 2023 02:58 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the tentative annual calendar for various government exams. The exam will be conducted between January 2023 to March 2024. Candidates can check the exam calendar at– ssc.nic.in.
The SSC exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by SSC in the year 2023, the date of advertisement, the closing date to submit the application, and the examination date.
According to the exam calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL) 2023 tier 1 exam will be conducted in June 2023. While combined higher secondary level (CHSL) tier-I exam 2023 will be held in March 2023. The tier 1 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.
The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be conducted in January 2023. And selection Post phase XI exam 2022 will be held in May or June 2023. SSC CGL 2023 notification will be released on April 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill out the application form till May 1.
SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24: Check Exam Dates
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022– January-February, 2023
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022– March 2023
Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2022– April 2023
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023– May-June, 2023
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023– June-July, 2023
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023– July-August, 2023
Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2023– August-September, 2023
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023– October 2023
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023– October 2023
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023– October-November, 2023
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023– October-November, 2023
Central Secretariat Assistants Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2014- 2017– December 2023 - January 2024
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019– December 2023 - January 2024
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018- 2019– January - February 2024
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019 - 2020– January-February, 2024
Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018- 2022– January-February, 2024
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021 - 2022– February - March 2024
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020 - 2022– February - March 2024
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2020- 2022– February - March 2024