SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the tentative annual calendar for various government exams. The exam will be conducted between January 2023 to March 2024. Candidates can check the exam calendar at– ssc.nic.in.

The SSC exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by SSC in the year 2023, the date of advertisement, the closing date to submit the application, and the examination date.

According to the exam calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL) 2023 tier 1 exam will be conducted in June 2023. While combined higher secondary level (CHSL) tier-I exam 2023 will be held in March 2023. The tier 1 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be conducted in January 2023. And selection Post phase XI exam 2022 will be held in May or June 2023. SSC CGL 2023 notification will be released on April 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill out the application form till May 1.

SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24: Check Exam Dates

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022– January-February, 2023

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022– March 2023

Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2022– April 2023

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023– May-June, 2023

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023– June-July, 2023

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023– July-August, 2023

Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2023– August-September, 2023

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023– October 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023– October 2023

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023– October-November, 2023

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023– October-November, 2023

Central Secretariat Assistants Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2014- 2017– December 2023 - January 2024

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019– December 2023 - January 2024

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018- 2019– January - February 2024

JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019 - 2020– January-February, 2024

Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018- 2022– January-February, 2024

JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021 - 2022– February - March 2024

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020 - 2022– February - March 2024

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2020- 2022– February - March 2024