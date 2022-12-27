SSC Admit Card 2023: Application Status Released For SSC GD Constable At ssc.nic.in, Exams From January 10; Check Details

Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Tuesday released the application status for Constable (GD) exam 2022. The exam will be conducted from January 10 to February 14 next year. The commission has released the application status for Southern Region and Karnataka Kerala Region. Candidates can check their application status at– ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD admit card will be uploaded soon on the official website of the commission. The admit card and application status link will be uploaded on SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC NWR, SSC CR, SSC KKR, SSC SR, and SSC MPR websites.

Out of 45,284 vacancies, 40,274 vacancies are for male candidates and 4,835 vacancies are for female candidates. The applications are open for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB.

SSC GD will be held in four stages including a computer-based test (CBT), a physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and the Medical Test. After the medical test, aspirants who have been selected will have to appear for the document verification process.

According to the previous trends, SSC GD will be conducted in the computer-based exam for 160 marks consisting of 80 questions. There will be 4 sections to attempt. The time limit of the examination will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer. There will be no mark dedication if the question is left unanswered.

SSC Admit Card 2023: Here’s Regional Website Link To Check Application Status

SSC Northern Region (NR)-- www.sscnr.net.in

SSC Central Region (CR)-- www.ssc-cr.org

SSC Eastern Region (ER)-- www.sscer.org

SSC Western Region (WR)-- www.sscwr.net

SSC Southern Region (SR)-- www.sscsr.gov.in

SSC North East Region (NER)-- www.sscner.org.in

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)-- www.sscmpr.org

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR)-- www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in