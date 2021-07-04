SRMJEEE Result 2021: SRM Institute of Science and Technology is all set to announce the results of the SRMJEEE second phase exam tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: SRM Institute of Science and Technology is all set to announce the results of the SRMJEEE second phase exam tomorrow, that is, July 5, 2021. Those candidates who appeared for the SRMJEEE phase 2 exams 2021 can check their results by visiting the official website of SRM University--srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE Phase 2 Exam 2021 was held June 29, 30 and July 1, 2021, across the country in remote proctored mode, that is, students appeared for the exam from their homes. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students from the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

How to check SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM University--srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admission India tab

Step 3: Click on SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result link

Step 4: Enter your credentials, that is, login id and password

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result will appear on screen, download and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the phase 2 exam was scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26, 2021, however, it was preponed for some unknown reasons.

Candidates who will be able to pass the SRMJEEE 2021 Exams will be eligible for the counselling and the admission process for BTech programmes. The counselling letter of the shortlisted candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in. Candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University. For this, they are required to carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres. After the verification, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of SRM University or English Jagran for the latest updates on SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021.

