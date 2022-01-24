New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is all set to release the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) First Phase Result 2022 today, January 24. The institute will release the scorecards on the official website--srmist.edu.in. The first phase of the BTech entrance exam was conducted on January 8 and 9,2022.

The second phase of SRMJEE will be conducted on April 23 and 24 in an online mode, and the application process has begun and close on April 18, 2022.

How to download SRMJEE Phase 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'SRMJEEE result' link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and password.

Step 4: SRMJEEE Phase 1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates who clear the entrance exam will be eligible for the counselling process. They will be eligible to seek admission in differnt campuses, including Kattankulathur, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Sikkim, Ramapuram, Sikkim, Vadapalani and Tiruchirappali. The complete schedule for the counselling will be announced soon after the declaration of the Phase 1 result. During the counselling, they will be given the choice to select the course and college as per their wish.

The result of the seat allotment will be published on the Online Admission Portal (OAP). Upon acceptance, the candidate will have to pay Rs 1,10,000, which includes a one-time non-refundable and non-transferable registration fee of Rs.10,000 and the counselling fee of Rs.1,00,000 (part of tuition fee). Online payment details will be updated shortly. Failure to pay the counselling fee within the stipulated time will lead to the cancellation of the allotment.

