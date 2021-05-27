SRMJEEE 2021 Result: In case any candidate is not satisfied with the marks secured in Phase 1 can appear for the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE (Joint Engineering Entrance Examination) 2021 Phase 1 exam result today, May 27. The result will be declared on SRM's official website--srmist.edu.in, so candidates who appeared for the Phase 1 exam held on May 23 and 24, 2021, can visit the website.

How to check SRMJEEE 2021 Result of Phase 1

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM University--srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on SRMJEEE Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials, that is, email ID and password

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on Submit

Step 5: Now, the SRMJEEE 2021 result will display on your screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 1 Important Details

- The result will include the qualifying status, ran and basic details of the candidates.

- Based on the rank, choices filled, and seat availability, the candidate will be called for counselling for admissions to the BTech course.

- After the declaration of results, SRM University will release the counselling letter official website. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted venue as per the schedule provided by the University.

- Shortlisted candidates must carry original documents to the counselling.

- In case any candidate is not satisfied with the marks secured in Phase 1 can appear for the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Exam

The second phase of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination will be held on July 25 and July 26, 2021, in 3 slots. The exam will be conducted in an online remote proctored exam mode. The registration process is underway, and the last date to submit the application form is July 20. The mock test of the second phase will be released on July 23, 2021. The result for SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam will be declared on July 29, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv