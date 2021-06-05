SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2: The exam will be conducted in an online remote proctored mode, which means students will appear for the exams from their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: SRM University has preponed the SRMJEEE (Joint Engineering Entrance Examination) Phase 2 2021 exams, which were scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26. The exam will now be conducted on June 29 and 20, 2021, and the last date to apply for SRMJEE 2021 Phase 2 exams is June 20, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of SRM Institute of Science and Technology--srmist.edu.in to register.

How to register for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2?

Step 1: Visit the official website--srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Register online by entering your name, email id and number

Step 3: After successful registration, verify your email

Step 4: Log in to the candidate portal and fill the SRM 2021 application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents such as signature and photograph

Step 6: After filling the form, pay the fee of Rs 1100 via online mode

Step 7: Click on Submit after thoroughly checking the application form

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Exam Date

The second phase of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination will now be held on June 29 and June 30, 2021, in 3 slots. The exam will be conducted in an online remote proctored mode, which means students will appear for the exams from their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The registration process is underway, and the last date to submit the application form is June 20, 2021.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 Results

SRM University held the Phase 1 entrance exam on May 23 and May 24 in a remote proctored mode. In the first phase candidate name, Om Narayan of DPS RK Puram topped the SRMJEE Phase 1, followed by Shaunak Pal of DPS Gandhinagar. Chilluru Vivek Vardhan Raju of Chaitanya Junior College bagged the third position, followed by Kalva Bhageerath of Sri Chaitanya Junior College and Siddharth Singh of New Era Senior Secondary School, at fourth and fifth position respectively.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv