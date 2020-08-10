New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for the posts of 432 Apprentice from ITI pass candidates. Interested candidates can apply for the SECR Apprentice Recruitment application online before 30 August 2020. Candidates can visit South East Central Railway's official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. to apply for the job. Notably, no examination will be conducted for candidates'selection, they will be shortlisted on the basis of their score in matriculation and ITI. The SECR recruitment 2020 registration process commenced on August 1 and will be available till August 30, 2020 till 23:59 P.M.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2020 - How to apply

Visit SECR's official website - secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the SECR Apprentice link

Follow the details as mentioned in the SECR recruitment notification 2020

Fill the details asked in the SECR Apprentice recruitment application form

Upload relevant documents

Submit the application form online

Railway Vacancy details:

Total Apprentice - 432

COPA - 90

Welder - 40

Turner - 10

Carpenter - 10

Fitter - 80

Electrician - 50

Wireman - 50

Stenographer English - 25

Stenographer Hindi - 25

Electronic Mechanic - 06

RAC Mechanic - 06

Painter - 05

Plumber - 10

Machinist - 05

Sheet Metal Worker - 10

Mason - 10

Age and Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post should have passed the 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent and must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution. The age limit set for the candidates is between 15 to 24 years as on 01st July 2020. For candidates belong to SC/ST category a relaxation of five years has been given while for OBC candidates a three-year relaxation has been given by the recruitment board.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha