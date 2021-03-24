Since the government aims to have examination centres in every district of the country, digital infrastructure to hold online exams will be set-up in the 117 aspirational districts.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a relief for the job aspirants across the country, the government is mulling to establish the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which will conduct a common entrance test CET for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS, Railway Recruitment Board RRB, and Staff Selection Commission SSC. Presently, a person has to appear in several entrance exams held by several hiring routes. The move will minimise the burden on the candidates as they will not have to appear in multiple entrance exams held in different parts of the country.

The National Recruitment Agency will reportedly be headed by a Chairman of the rank of the Secretary to the Union Government and will also have representatives from SSC, RRB, IBPS, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Railways. The government said that the common entrance test will be conducted in 1,000 centres across the country.

The exam will be conducted through online mode or CBT mode. To apply for an entrance test, as per the requirement, candidates have to register on a common portal, where they can also select their preference for the exam centres. Since the government aims to have examination centres in every district of the country, digital infrastructure to hold online exams will be set-up in the 117 aspirational districts.

Here's how the CET will be conducted?

The CET will be conducted twice a year for recruitment in non-gazetted posts in government banks. The NRA will conduct different CETs based on the curriculum.

The job openings, which require a graduation degree, will be conducted through one exam, while those which require a 12th mark sheet in government PSUs will be held through one exam.

The CET, conducted by the NRA, will be held in 12 Indian languages. Till now, only English and Hindi languages are used as mediums in entrance exams for these jobs.

The score of a candidate will remain valid for 3 years and it will be the first-level test to shortlist candidates. There will not be a restriction on the number of attempts a candidate takes to the upper age limit exam.

The NRA will conduct the CET to cover recruitments for SSC, RRB and IBPS in the initial stage. It will be expanded in a phased manner.

Candidates will have to apply only once and based on score would be eligible for respective jobs. Further rounds of recruitment depending on the profile on offer can be conducted by the respective agency.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan