New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a harbinger of hope for the poor amid the pandemic, has now come ahead to help the students stuck in the flood-affected states of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat. The actor announced on Friday he is willing to make travel arrangements for these students to their examination centres in the case the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) take place next month.

Reacting to a video on Twitter of a student talking about not having means to travel to the examination centre, Sood wrote, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources.”

Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources🇮🇳 https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

Sood had earlier backed the students ‘ demand to postpone the JEE and NEET, highlighting it would be difficult for the students from flood-affected districts of Bihar to reach the examination centre.

The JEE and NEET are scheduled to be held next month. While the JEE is scheduled from September 1 to 6, the NEET exam is scheduled for September 13. Several political parties and students from across the country are demanding the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, the Supreme Court in its August 17 order dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the exams observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

Sood has emerged as a harbinger of hope for the poor with a series of remarkable acts of humanitarianism over the past few months.

