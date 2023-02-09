SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released At sgpgims.org.in; Check Exam Pattern

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday evening released the admit card for the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) for the post of Nursing Officer. The exam will be conducted on February 18. Candidates can download the admit card at– sgpgims.org.in.

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Syllabus 2023

The Syllabus for the written examination will be based on the syllabus/curriculum of the Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery/B.Sc NursingBasic Sciences including Nutrition & dietetics, psychology, mental health & psychiatric nursing, fundamentals of Nursing, Pediatric nursing, principles of administration & supervision, education and trends in nursing. This recruitment drive will be filling up 900 plus vacant seats for the post of Nursing Officer.

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Exam Pattern 2023

The SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Exam will consist of multiple-choice questions on the following subjects the exam will be held for 2 hours

General English– 10

GK– 10

Reasoning– 10

Mathematical Aptitude– 10

Subject Related– 60

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sgpgims.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card Activated’ given under ‘Recruitment Notice: Post -Nursing Officer - (Advt. No. I-68/Rectt/2022-23).

Step 3: Now candidates have to log in to the account using the login details.

Step 4: Download SGPGIMS Lucknow Admit Card 2023

Note: Save and take a printout for future reference