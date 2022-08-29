SEBA Result 2022: Assam Board Releases Class 10th Compartment Results; Here's How To Download

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA has declared the results for the Assam HSLC Compartment Exams today, August 29, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Class 10th Compartment Exams 2022 can now check their results for the same on the official website – sebaonline.org. and results in Assam.nic.in.

As per SEBA Compartment Results, a total of 12,861 candidates cleared the HSLC exam pass percentage touched 53.80 per cent. The girls outperformed boys in the HSLC compartmental exam, the pass percentage of the female candidate was 55.16 per cent, while male was 52.15 per cent.

A total of 99 students secured the first division, the number of candidates in the second division was 6,276, third division- had 6,486 candidates.

Along with the HSLC Compartment Result 2022, the Assam High Madrassa or AHM result has also been released by SEBA. To access their mark sheets, students can log in to the official website and check results by following the process given below.

How to check SEBA- HSLC Compartmental Result 2022:

Visit the official website - sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link for "HSLC/ AHM Compartmental Examination, 2022 Results"

Enter your roll number and other credentials, as asked

Your SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2022 will be displayed online

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that who appeared for the compartment examinations, in order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 per cent marks in each of their subjects. Students who fail the compartment exams as well will not be allowed to take admissions into Class 11th.

On the mark sheets released by SEBA, students must cross-check for information such as their subject wise marks, name, parents' name, overall aggregate and pass or fail status as all of it would be mentioned. With their compartment results, Students would be able to apply for Class 11th Admissions at their respective schools.