Dispur | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education in Assam, SEBA announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Assam Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. Along with the results, SEBA also announced the toppers list. This year, Raktopal Saikia has topped the Assam HSLC result 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of the Assam Education Board now.

Meanwhile, an overall pass percentage of 56.49% was recorded this year. Results for boys were better than girls in the HSLC examination. 58.80% pass percentage was recorded for boys while 54.49% was recorded for girls.

To access the Assam SSLC result, students need to visit the official website- sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10 results can also be checked at resultsassam.nic.in.

The SEBA HSLC 2022 exams were held between March 15 and March 31, in two shifts on all the exam days. This year, over 4.31 lakh candidates appeared in the Assam Board 10th exam.

Here's a step by step process to download Assam HSLC Results 2022:

-Visit the official website of Assam HSLC result at resultsassam.nic.in.

-Now click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.

-Enter roll number and fill the captcha in the space provided.

-Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

-The Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

-Save, Download and take a printout for future reference

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10 per cent. The Class 10 Assam Board results were announced following exam cancellation and assessments were done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. The Assam Board exams were delayed in 2020 as well. For more details on SEBA HSLC results 2022, students are advised to visit the official website- sebaonline.org.

Posted By: Ashita Singh