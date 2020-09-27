Puducherry School Reopening: School Releasing guidelines, the Puducherry education department said that schools will reopen in the union territory from October 5 in a 'graded manner'.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Puducherry government on Sunday announced that it has decided to reopen schools and educational institutions in the union territory.

Releasing guidelines, the Puducherry education department said that schools will reopen in the union territory from October 5 in a 'graded manner', based on the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In its guidelines, the education department said that schools for classes 10th and 12th will reopen from October 5 for Puducherry and Karaikal while students of classes 9th and 12th will be allowed to go to their schools from October 12.

However, schools in containment zones will not reopen from October 5, said the Puducherry education department, adding that it will submit a report on the feasibility of providing transport facility and mid-day meals to the students.

It also noted that proper social distancing guidelines will have to be followed and schools will have to ensure proper sanitisation in their campus, adding that written consent of parents will be mandatory for the students to visit their schools.

It further noted that if a student is found with symptoms of the dreadful COVID-19 infection, he or she will be sent to nearby PHCs.

Schools across India were closed on March 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. However, the Centre, in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowed students of classes 9th to 12th to go to school to seek guidance from their teachers.

Meanwhile, the deadly pathogen has affected more than 26,000 people and claimed over 500 lives in Puducherry so far. However, over 20,000 people have recovered from the infection in Puducherry so far, taking the union territory's recovery rate to 78.21 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma