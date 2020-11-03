Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced that the state government has decided to resume classes for Standard X and XII from November 21.

"It has been decided unanimously that classes for Standard X and XII will resume from November 21 following all COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," news agency ANI quoted Goa CM as saying. Sawant, who is also state education minister, said no decision has been taken on the resumption of classes for students of the primary and middle section. Schools have been closed in the western state since mid-March even before the covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country. States like Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have decided to partially resume classes as the covid-19 crisis entered its ninth month in India.

It has been decided unanimously that classes for Standard X and XII will resume from November 21 following all #COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Pramod Sawant, Goa CM pic.twitter.com/nY5cCmItyp — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

In September, the chief minister had formed a consultation committee that included education experts, Education Department officials and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) to recommend a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the coastal state, which have been shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

A government survey has revealed that nearly 30 percent of the students, especially those living in remote or hilly areas, were facing connectivity issues, which had deterred the state government's efforts to introduce e-learning modules for school students.

