As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the nation as vaccinations continue to pick up the pace, a few states have started to reopen the schools and other educational institutes.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools and Universities in most parts of the country are shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic since March last year, when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 was put in place for eighteen days initially. The schools were briefly reopened in the month of October in some parts of the country but had to be shut again as the second wave of the virus hit the nation.

Once again, as the COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the nation as vaccinations continue to pick up the pace, a few states have started to reopen the schools and other educational institutes.

Bihar – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that Universities, colleges, technical educational institutes, government training institutes, schools up to Class 11 and Class 12 will open in the state with 50 per cent attendance of the students. Chief Minister added that special vaccination arrangements will be made for all eligible teachers, students and rest of the employees of the educational institutes resuming their services.

Uttar Pradesh – Schools are open only for the staff and teachers to complete the administrative work. For the time being, online education will continue in the state with no official reaction on physical reopening of the schools.

Delhi – Delhi government is planning to reopen the schools in a phased manner. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that in the month of August, teachers will start focusing on “class-based activities” with worksheets given to the students from Nursery to Class 8.

Rajasthan – According to a recent statement by state’s education minister Govind Dotsara, schools will reopen only after the COVID-19 cases in the state start dropping down or once the vaccine is available for children.

Gujarat – State’s Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that schools will reopen in Gujarat once deliberations on the COVID situation in the state are done in a high-level meeting of state government’s officials.

Madhya Pradesh – Online classes for the students have started from July 1. The decision to physically reopen the schools will be made following the discussions with the Centre and the experts on the subject.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma