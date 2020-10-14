School Reopening News: The government has also said that a consent letter from the parents or guardian is a must for students to carry while attending the schools from October 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre, earlier this month, announced a number of relaxations under its guidelines for the Unlock 5, the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Among the relaxations, the Centre has allowed states to reopen schools from October 15, depending upon the COVID-19 situation in their respective regions.

However, the government has not allowed the schools to resume full-fledged operations and only allowed to open schools for the students of classes 9 to 12, who can visit their schools for guidance sessions. The government has also said that a consent letter from the parents or guardian is a must for students to carry while attending the schools from October 15.

With the coronavirus cases showing a downtrend, several states are all set to reopen the schools from October 15, while many others are still assessing the situation concerned about the reopening of schools as it can lead to an immediate acceleration in the number of coronavirus cases causing a major health risk.

Here is the state-wise list where the schools are reopening from October 15:

Bihar: The Bihar government has given permission to reopen the schools in the state for the students of classes 9 to 12 from October 15. The schools are reopened for the students who voluntarily wish to visit the school with the written consent of their guardians.

Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to keep the schools in national capital closed till October 31 in wake of the coronavirus. The state government, however, has said that online teaching and learning activities will continue for students. "All government and private schools will remain closed for all students until October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," the state government said in official order.

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab has issued fresh guidelines for the resumption of schools from October 15 onwards. As per the fresh notification, the Punjab government has said that the schools in the state will only reopen for students of class 9 to 12 and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to reopen the schools for class 9 to 12 students from October 19. The UP government has said that the school must ensure adherence to the SOPs issued by the Centre. "Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools", the UP government said.

Maharashtra: Currently, schools will not reopen from October 15 in Maharashtra and the state government has announced that a decision in this regard will be taken only after assessing the situation post-Diwali. Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali is over. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation before making any decision," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Chhattisgarh: In Chhattisgarh, all schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till further orders in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gujarat: Like Maharashtra, schools will not reopen in Gujarat anytime soon and a decision will be taken only after assessing the situation post-Diwali.

Meghalaya: According to Education Minister Lahmen Rimbui, the state government has decided that the upper primary schools will be reopened only to address the study questions of students of classes 6, 7 and 8.

Haryana: The Haryana government has given permission to reopen schools for the students of classes 9 to 12 from October. Strict adherence to standard operating protocols is advised to the school authorities by the government. Meanwhile, a Times of India report has suggested that the Haryana government may reopen the schools in Gurugram for students of classes 6 to 8 from October 15 onwards.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh government said that the schools in the state will not be reopening anytime before November 2.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that a decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken only in November. She said that the schools will remain closed for the time being and the government will make a decision in this regard only in mid-November.

Posted By: Talib Khan