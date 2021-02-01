Schools Reopening News: As the cases are decreasing in the country so several states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Karnataka among others will resume the classes of secondary section.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools in several states are now going to reopen from today, February 1 after almost 10 months. The educational institutions have been closed ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020. Now as the cases are decreasing in the country so several states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Karnataka among others have resumed the classes of primary and secondary sections.

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the schools have to follow the guidelines and SOPs released by the Central and State governments.

Here check out the complete list of states where schools are reopening from today.

Punjab

After witnessing a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases, the state government have allowed the Anganwadi centres and pre-primary classes to reopen from today.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government have allowed reopening the schools for classes 1 to 5. They also confirmed that elementary level schools will operate for full-day from Monday and the school authorities have to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

Haryana

Students of classes 6 to 8 will reopen from today from 10 am to 1:30 pm. To attend the school students would be required to bring a certificate from the health centre regarding COVID-19, also, parents consent is mandatory to attend the classes.

Gujarat

Schools will reopen for students of classes 9 and 11 after a gap of 10 months today. The schools will have to ensure that everyone is following the COVID-19 guidelines religiously.

Karanataka

Schools will reopen for students of classes 9, 10 and the students of first and second-year pre-university for the full day today, February 1. Authorities will have to ensure that students are following social distancing rules and are wearing masks.

Telangana

Schools will reopen for students for classes 9 to 12th, intermediate and degree college from today, February 1.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv