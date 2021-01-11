Schools Reopening News: Several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan, are all set to reopen the schools and colleges from the coming week. Check the full list

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: As COVID-19 cases are decreasing in India, states are planning to reopen schools and colleges after being closed for almost a year. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod to reopen schools and educational institutions in a 'graded manner'. They have also issued the guidelines to be followed by the educational institutions after reopening.

Several states including, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar among others have already opened their schools while the other states will reopen the schools in the coming week.

Here is the state-wise list of schools and colleges reopening from the coming weeks across the country:

Gujarat

The state government has announced the reopening of colleges and schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from 11th January, Wednesday. Students of class 10th and 12th will be required to show written consent from their parents while coming to school.

Rajasthan

Medical colleges, paramedical colleges, and nursing colleges in Rajasthan will reopen from 11th January 2021. The state government has announced the reopening of schools, colleges and coaching centres from 18th January 2021. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation authorities have asked the educational institutions to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Maharashtra

Minister Uday Samant, on Saturday, said that the government will decide on reopening of schools and colleges by 20th January 2021. Several schools and junior colleges were reopened earlier this month for classes 9th to 12th in some parts of the state.

Delhi

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation state government have decided not to reopen the schools till the vaccine are available to the public.

Punjab

The state government reopened the school from 7th January from the classes 5th to 12th from 10 am to 3 pm following the demand of the parents.

Karnataka

Regular colleges for the first and second-year student will resume from 14th January.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv