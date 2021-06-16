Schools Reopening News: Here is a status-wise report of states and UTs on the reopening of schools and colleges. Scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After the cancellation of Board Exams 2021, the most important question among students is 'When will schools reopen in India'. As the COVID-19 cases are declining in the country, states are planning to reopen the schools and higher educational institutions. On June 11, Himachal Pradesh announced to resume dental, medical, ayurvedic, nursing and pharmacy colleges. However, states and UTs like Haryana, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir and Assam have extended the summer vacation of schools.

Here at English Jagran, we have brought you a status-wise report of states and UTs on reopening of schools and colleges:

Delhi

In the capital, the schools will continue to function via virtual mode until the COVID-19 situation gets under control.

Haryana

The state government has once again extended the summer vacation for school students till June 30, 2021.

Bihar

As per reports, the state government is likely to begin offline classes from next month.

Jammu Kashmir

All schools, colleges, universities, skill development and technical education institutions will remain closed till June 30, 2021.

Telangana

The state government has extended the summer vacation for schools and higher education institutions till June 20, 2021.

Karnataka

The state government is planning to begin academic session 2021-22 for UG and PG programmes in October.

Tamil Nadu

The state government will resume the offline classes for schools and higher education institutions after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Assam

The classes resumed after summer vacation from June 14, 2021. However, the state government has no plans to resume the offline classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state. The schools are asked to conduct virtual classes.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government has ordered to resume all classes for government primary and upper primary schools in the state from July 1, 2021. The students will be taught via online mode.

Maharashtra

In Aurangabad, all teachers, including 50 per cent in the rural areas of the district were called to schools on Tuesday.

Punjab

The state education minister Vijay Inder Singla announced that all schools, including government, semi-government and private, will remain close till June 23, 2021, not just for students but also for teachers and other staff members.

Odisha

“As there is a threat to children in the third wave of Covid-19, the government is making all infrastructure ready to deal with the situation. Only after reviewing the situation in coming days, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take the appropriate decision on reopening of schools,” said School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday.

