New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to reopen schools for classes 5 to 8 from February 1, more than 10 months after they were indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The development comes days after the Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for the aforementioned grades from January 27, at a time when the active coronavirus cases have significantly reduced.

All schools in Pune restarting classes for grades 5 to 8 will have to follow the standard operation procedure provided by the state government, the PMC said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

With daily COVID-19 cases dwindling and inoculation drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have reopened schools, while few have announced plans for the same. Pune had resumed classes from grades 9th to 12th from January 4 itself.

In November last year, officials in Pune had issued an order, allowing schools in the district to reopen from November 23 after getting a nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, many parents had expressed their concerns over the move, saying "there is always a risk of getting infected". Following this, the PMC, in its December 12 order, said all educational institutions would stay shut January 3.

Maharastra's capital Mumbai, one of the world COVID-19 affected cities in the country, has decided to keep its schools shut for now. The national capital reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Madhya Pradesh reopened schools for classes X and XII from December 18, while Haryana opened schools for grades X and XII from December 14,

Posted By: Lakshay Raja