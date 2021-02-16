Karnataka School Reopening News: Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar further said that the students coming to schools from Kerala will have to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate to attend classes from February 22.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After almost 10 months of closure, schools for classes 6th to 8th will resume in Karnataka from February 22, Karnataka Education Minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday. The minister, however, said that for the schools in Bengaluru district and Kerala border, only class 8th students are allowed to attend physical classes in schools.

"Classes for students of std 6-8 to start from Feb 22nd. For schools in Bengaluru district & Kerala border areas, classes for std 8th only will be allowed. Students coming from Kerala will have to produce COVID negative certificate to attend classes", Karnataka Education Minister said."

