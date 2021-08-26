The Centre has announced that more than two crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to 31. All states are asked to vaccinate school teachers by September 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday (August 26) announced that the government is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before the National Teachers Day on September 5.

“In addition to the plan to provide vaccine to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 5th September," said Mandaviya.

This comes as the Centre announced that more than two crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to 31. Earlier the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also asked states to contribute towards achieving the goal. Pradhan requested all state governments to support and cooperation in securing the future generation against Coronavirus by strengthening the vaccination drive.

“Along with securing our future generation against Coronavirus, this will prove to be a decisive step towards removing the obstacles in their studies due to this pandemic. I also request all the state governments to give their support and cooperation to this campaign in order to strengthen the foundation of the future," said Pradhan.

The Centre has also directed all states to document the vaccination status of teachers and non-teaching staff. The data should be triangulated with a unified district information system for education database to know the district-wise number of teachers and non-teaching staff to be vaccinated.

"This triangulation exercise will help in estimation of beneficiary load for special vaccination campaigns, thereby supporting efficient microplanning of such campaigns at district and subdistrict level through convergence of health and education department officials," additional secretary of health ministry Manohar Agnani said in a letter to all states.

Meanwhile, schools across the country have been shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is working on making the vaccine available for children in the country. Vaccination for teachers is being prioritised to facilitate the reopening of schools in different states.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha