If the ongoing meetings came to a consensus that the education department may take the decision to reopen schools for class 6 to 8 and also issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the students to attend the school

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Days after allowing a partial resumption of schools for students of class 9 to 12 for doubt clearing sessions, the Haryana government is now mulling to reopen schools for students of class 6 to 8 from October 15.

According to a report by Times of India, the Haryana education department is holding a series of meetings with health experts and administration to explore the possibility and feasibility of reopening of schools. The authorities are also holding discussions with the administration of different districts across the state to assess the ground situation of coronavirus spread.

The report further stated that if the ongoing meetings came to a consensus that the education department may take the decision to reopen schools for class 6 to 8 and also issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the students to attend the school.

“We are actively holding consultations and reviewing the status of the schools that partially reopened for students of class 9 to 12 last month. Teachers and schools are also taking views of parents. Based on these discussions, we’ll compile a report and forward it to the government,” said a senior education official, as quoted by Times of India.



"Once the education department gets the approval of the state government, it will issue the SOPs for the schools and for the students of class 6 to 8 as well", the official added.

Earlier this month, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had announced that the education department is contemplating the reopening of schools and is likely to make a decision soon. “If everything goes as per plan, the students of these classes can consult their teachers from October 15 onwards,” he had said.

In its guidelines for the Unlock 5.0 last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed all government and private schools across the country to partially reopen them for students of class 9 to 12 for guidance session. However, the MHA had made the written consent of parents and strict adherence to time slot by the school, mandatory.

All schools were directed to ensure staggered entry of students inside the campus and follow all the Covid-19 related norms like thermal screening, hand sanitisation, and mandatory wearing of masks for both students and teachers.

Posted By: Talib Khan