As per the Bihar government, the student can only go to the school after getting written permission from the parents or the guardians.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After nearly 6 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, schools in Bihar are going reopen from September 28. The state government has also issued guidelines for school resumption across the state.

Under the new guidelines, schools for the students in class 9 to 12 will be opened from September 28, however, there will not be a compulsion on students to attend the schools regularly.

The MHA in its guidelines for the Unlock 4.0, earlier this month, allowed schools to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

As per the Bihar government, the student can only go to the school after getting written permission from the parents or the guardians.

In this regard, Bihar’s Principal Secretary of the education department Sanjay Kumar said, “We have decided to allow schools to reopen in a phased manner from 28 September. 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and 30% of students will be allowed to attend school. The Education Department has issued a detailed guideline in this regard, which both schools and students have to follow”.

Guidelines for reopening of schools in Bihar from September 28:

According to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the opening of schools, a child from 9th to 12th can go to school only two days a week.

- No students or teachers will be allowed to come to school from the containment zone.

- Only 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff will also come to the school.

- Only one-third of the students are allowed to attend classes.

- It will be compulsory for students to wear face masks in schools as well as on campus.

- Students have to bring their own sanitisers with them and wash their hands from time to time.

- Students have to take full care of social distancing.

- School management has to prepare a schedule in which students can be allowed to attend classes two days a week.

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, all educational institutions including schools and colleges were closed in March this year. After this, preparations are being made to open schools under various stages of Unlock. However, there are many states which are not in favour of opening schools at present.

Posted By: Talib Khan