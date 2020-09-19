However, the Assam government is reopening the schools only for the students studying in class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th on a voluntary basis and has also issued guidelines and SOPs, adhering to COVID-19 protocols for reopening schools in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging number of cases in the country, the Assam government has decided to reopen schools in the state, in line with guidelines under Unlock 4.0 from September 21.

However, the Assam government is reopening the schools only for the students studying in class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th on a voluntary basis and has also issued guidelines and SOPs, adhering to COVID-19 protocols for reopening schools in the state.

According to the order issued by the principal secretary to the state secondary education department B Kalyan Chakravarthy, the SOPs issued for the reopening of schools will come into effect from September 21 and shall remain operative till next 15 days. The SOPs will be modified after observing the situation for 15 days.

Chakravarthy as quoted by Time of India, said, “We will be holding regular conferences with deputy commissioners, after reopening the institutions. Data of all students will be carefully monitored. This is the first major step to take education back on track after the breakout of COVID19.”

SOPs for the reopening of schools in Assam:

- According to the SOPs, only students in 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to attend the schools and colleges, while all other classes will remain suspended.

- For class 9th and 12th, classes will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

- For class 10th and 11th, classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

- For classes having more than 20 students, each class will be divided into two batches.

- While the class for the first batch of students would be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and classes for the second batch of students will be from 1 pm to 4 pm.

- School authorities will have to ensure that students of the first batch are sent back home before the commencement of the classes for the second batch.

- Teachers with severe co-morbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, type-two diabetics with a severe condition, heart surgery, and suffering from cancer will be exempted by the head of the institutions from attending schools.

Meanwhile, Assam on Thursday reported 1,380 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,50,349, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Of 20,557 samples tested, 1,380 samples resulted positive for coronavirus," said Sarma adding that the positivity rate is at 6.71 per cent in the state. The total number of cases include 1,19,364 discharges, 30,454 active cases and 528 deaths.

Posted By: Talib Khan