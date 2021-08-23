The Karnataka government decided to reopen the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19. Classes 9th and 10th resumed in schools while pre-university colleges also started.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools and pre-university colleges in Bangalore and other districts of Karnataka where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2 per cent welcomed students back on campuses on Monday (August 23) after a gap of five months, news agency PTI reported.

While classes 9th and 10th resumed in schools, pre-university colleges conducted classes equivalent to grades 11th and 12th. All institutes are required to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines amid the reopening. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai welcomed the move and compared the reopening to "freedom" for students.

"Students are very happy. It's like, they have got freedom today from COVID-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th, and 12 it's real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told media personnel after visiting a few schools in the city.

“The government has given special instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued to government, aided and private institutions permitting them to resume classes physically. As decided earlier, classes will resume only in districts where the test positivity rate is below 2 percent,” he further added.

CM Bommai also mentioned that students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but in the physical classes, they can interact with their teachers better. Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends.

"There will be a experts committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things - one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to the eighth standard," Bommai further said.

The government decided to reopen the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19. The TAC had suggested that the teachers and other staff in the schools and pre-university colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitized, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh also visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha