Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: As the state continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Uttar Pradesh will stay closed till April 30. The UP government, however, has said that the pre-scheduled exam in schools and colleges will continue.

"Classes of all the government/non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain close in the state until April 30. Coaching centers will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," Adityanath said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown last year, all educational institutes were closed across the country but were allowed to reopen following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh closed them till April 4 amid spike in cases. Later the order was revised till Aprill 11.

Adityanath had also held a crucial meet on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in the state. Following the meeting, he directed the officials to impose restrictions on crowd gatherings in the state during the upcoming festivals of Ramzan and Navratri.

He also told the officials to impose night curfew in districts which report over 100 COVID-19 cases daily or have 500 active cases, adding that at least 30 to 35 persons should be traced who have come in contact with the infected person.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemics," he said, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma