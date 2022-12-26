School Winter Vacations 2022-23: Winter Holidays Announced Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

As winter chills grip parts of India it is difficult to get out of bed on a cold winter morning and travel to school. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools.

Delhi

Delhi government has announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 12 as part of winter vacation. The state government has released a notice saying that all government schools will remain closed during winter vacations from January 1 to 12 next year under the orders of the Directorate of Education. Only for the students of classes, 9 to 12 schools will be held for remedial classes from January 2 to 14 next year.

Patna

The Bihar government has announced that all schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31. The state government has released a notice saying that because of the possibility of adverse effects on the health and life of the children due to the falling temperature in the district and especially in the morning all the government and private schools will remain closed. only remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12 from January 2 to 14, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have adjusted their school schedules as a result of the cold weather and thick fog. The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has directed all primary and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, Sanskrit schools, and council schools to begin all classes at 9 am in order to ensure student safety. This is because several accidents have been reported as a result of poor visibility due to fog.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools have 12 days of winter vacation it has begun on December 25 till January 5 next year. This year, the Rajasthan board reduced the number of summer vacation days while raising the number of winter vacation days.

Punjab

Punjab schools will remain closed from January 3 to 13 next year while in central and southern Punjab, the winter vacations have begun from December 23 to January 6, 2023.