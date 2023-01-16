School Winter Vacation: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Other Cities Extend Holidays In View Of Cold | Check Full List

Amid the severe cold wave prevailing over the Northern parts of India, several states have extended the holidays in schools. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab governments have decided to extend the winter vacations for students. Check the complete list of school holidays declared below.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan govt has declared a holiday for all students up to Class 8 from January 16 to 18 to relieve the students from the extreme cold wave. The district administration in Bikaner also decided to shut the schools till January 18 amid the cold wave.

Uttar Pradesh

In UP, Meerut Schools have been closed upto Class 8. The timings for students from Classes 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 AM to 3 PM. While the date has not been announced, Meerut Schools are expected to be closed till tomorrow, January 17, 2023. In Lucknow, the timings for students for Classes 1 to 8 have been changed to 10 AM to 3 PM. No holiday has been announced and classes will continue as per schedule for students from Classes 9 to 12.

In Gorakhpur, all Schools will remain closed today, January 16, 2023, and tomorrow, January 17, 2023, for students from LKG to Class 12. Schools that are conducting preboard or practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students can conduct them from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Haryana

Haryana authorities have decided to extend the winter break till January 21, 2023. Due to the cold wave gripping North India, schools have been closed for all classes, except Class 10 and Class 12 students. These students will have to continue going to school in view of Board Exams 2023.

Punjab

In Punjab, Chandigarh administration also decided to extend the winter break for students upto Class 8. The school holidays have been extended till January 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days. On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.