School Winter Vacation: Haryana, Chandigarh Extend Holidays In View Of Cold; Delhi, Noida, UP To Follow? | Details

North India is currently gripped under the blanket of Cold waves and dense fog. And, amid the chilling weather, several states in the Northern belt announced winter vacations in schools and education institutes till January 14. On Saturday, Haryana and Chandigarh announced to extend of the winter vacations of school in view of the cold wave and minimum temperature and now, it is likely that Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other NCR region schools might also extend the winter holidays as the weather department has predicted another cold wave.

As per the India Meteorological Department, IMD weather prediction, North India must brace for another cold wave as winters will peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures.

Earlier, schools in different cities in UP, Delhi and NCR region were shut till January 15, however, no other info and school opening dates were announced. Now, that Haryana and Chandigarh have announced to extend of winter holidays for schools in view of this IMD prediction, it is expected that the North Indian states will further extend the Winter holidays. Students and parents are advised to contact the schools and administration for the latest updates.

On Saturday, Haryana Government announced that have extended winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state till January 21. Along with Haryana, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard till January 21.

Meanwhile, the schools in these regions will remain closed for this week and will reopen on January 23, 2022.

Let us tell you that, schools in Delhi are closed till January 15th, i.e. Sunday and no update on the extension of holidays is issued as of now. In Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, schools are on January 16, 2023. However, schools are not completely shut and classes are ongoing for students of classes 9th and above.

Meanwhile as per the IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Also, Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.