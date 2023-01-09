School Winter Vacation: Delhi, UP, Jharkhand Extend Holidays Due To Cold Wave; Check State Wise List

AS NORTH India continues to witness the cold wave conditions, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the winter vacation of schools till January 15th. The Delhi government also announced that ongoing remedial classes for students of Class 9 to 12 are suspended with immediate effect in view of the extreme cold wave.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country including Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand have also extended the vacations for students, check the full list here:

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions. As per the notice, all schools in Lucknow will be closed from January 9 to 14 due to the weather conditions for students from classes 1 to 8 only. "In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 9 to 14," the notice reads.

In Noida, schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am.

Bihar

In view of the increasing cold wave in North India, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh on Saturday issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to Class 10 in the state till January 14. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to Class 10 till January 14," the DM said in the notice.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand government on Sunday announced to extend the school closure owing to the cold wave till January 14, 2023, for Classes KG to 5. ANI reported, "All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January."

Delhi

Schools in Delhi have announced a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14. “In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular read.

Punjab

Punjab Government extended the holidays till 14 January 2023 for the students of Class 1 to 8 of all government, aided, recognized, and private schools in the state due to in the state. Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class 8 to class 12 of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023, but due to the chilling cold, the vacation has been extended now.

Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8. Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order. Earlier, winter vacations in the city were declared from December 25 to January 5. Schools have also been shut in the Bikaner District of Rajasthan till January 14, 2023, due to the intense cold wave.

Haryana

All government and private schools will remain closed till January 15, 2023. However, the schools will remain open for classes 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm in the wake of the Board examinations.



Amid the freezing winter and cold wave conditions in several parts of the country, people in the city were seen lighting up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions. On Sunday, IMD said that the cold wave is expected to abate over northwest India after 48 hours. As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.