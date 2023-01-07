School Winter Vacation 2023: Punjab, Rajasthan, Others Extend School Holidays Due To Extreme Cold | Full List

In the wake of extreme cold conditions in India, many states have decided to shut the schools while others have decided to change the school timings. Punjab Government extended the holidays till 14 January 2023 for the students of Class I to VII of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to in the state.

Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class VIII to class XII of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023, but due to the chilling cold, the vacation has been extended now.

Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8. However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings, the order issued on Friday evening said.

Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order. Earlier, winter vacations in the city were declared from December 25 to January 5. Schools have also been shut in the Bikaner District of Rajasthan till January 14, 2023 due to the intense cold wave spell.

Noida

In Noida, schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi have announced a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Uttar Pradesh

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges up to class 12 in the Agra district till January 7. Meanwhile, schools in Lucknow will remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 5 till January 8, 2023.

Haryana

All government and private schools will remain closed till January 15, 2023. However, the schools will remain open for classes 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm in the wake of the Board examinations.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been closed up to January 10, 2023, for classes up to class 8. As per the PTI report, schools in some districts including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain on the orders of the local administration up to classes 8.