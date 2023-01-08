School Winter Vacation 2023: Bihar, UP, Other States Extend Holidays As Cold Wave Grips North India | Full List

Severe cold waves in several parts of India have dropped the mercury to under 5 degrees and that has led to the closure of schools in many states. Now, as the cold waves are gripping more, schools are slowly extending winter vacations to ensure that students remain safe in their homes. Bihar, UP, Rajasthan and many other states have extended the vacations for students, check the full list here:

Bihar

In view of the increasing cold wave in North India, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh on Saturday issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to Class 10 in the state till January 14. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to Class 10 till January 14," the DM said in the notice.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions. As per the notice, all schools in Lucknow will be closed from January 9 to 14 due to the weather conditions for students from classes 1 to 8 only."

In Noida, schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi have announced a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Punjab

Punjab Government extended the holidays till 14 January 2023 for the students of Class I to VII of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to in the state. Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class VIII to class XII of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023, but due to the chilling cold, the vacation has been extended now.

Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8. However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings, the order issued on Friday evening said.

Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order. Earlier, winter vacations in the city were declared from December 25 to January 5. Schools have also been shut in the Bikaner District of Rajasthan till January 14, 2023 due to the intense cold wave spell.

Haryana

All government and private schools will remain closed till January 15, 2023. However, the schools will remain open for classes 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm in the wake of the Board examinations.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been closed up to January 10, 2023, for classes up to class 8. As per the PTI report, schools in some districts including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain on the orders of the local administration up to classes 8.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "Cold Day to severe cold day conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Bihar; at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Cold Day conditions were also reported at a few places over Delhi," IMD said. IMD on Saturday also issued a red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours, warning of severe cold in parts of North India, including Delhi.