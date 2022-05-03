New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the rise in temperature and unrelenting heatwaves continue in parts of India, several states have changed the school timings. Some of the states have shifted to early morning classes while others have reduced the school hours from 7 to 4 hours and many have postponed the classes and some have even announced early summer holidays.

Amid scorching heat, the centre has issued for the states and has advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. However, the Indian weather department, IMD has predicted that some states indicate a forecast of heatwaves for the next three to four days while in other states from Tuesday there might be some relief.

Here take a look at the list of states which have made changes in school timings due to the ongoing heatwave or have announced early summer vacations:

Uttar Pradesh

Summer vacations in UP schools will start from May 21 and remain in place till June 30 this year, providing students a 51-day holiday.

Haryana

On Monday, the Haryana minister said that the timings of all private and government schools in the northern state will be changed to 7 am to 12 pm from the earlier timings of 8 am to 2.30 pm from May 4 onwards.

Punjab

Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave in the state.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has announced that schools across the state will begin summer vacations from May 2 onward. The vacation will continue till June 15. The schools in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are exempt from the order.

Rajasthan

In the Jaipur district, the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 have been scheduled from 7:30 am to 11 am. Meanwhile, many districts in Rajasthan like Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Churu and Jodhpur have revised school timings due to the heatwave situation in the state, with the temperature going up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced summer vacations for students of classes 1-9 and Class 11 between May 2 and June 12. It said that the new academic session will start on June 13 in all regions barring Vidarbha, where it will begin on June 27 due to a heatwave.

Karnataka

Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacations with the government has announced the dates in February. The break that started on April 10 will continue till May 15, and the next academic session will begin on May 16.

Posted By: Ashita Singh