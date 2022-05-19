New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The summer season has arrived in India and amid severe heatwaves, several state schools have already announced summer vacations. While in some other states summer vacations for school are about to start in mid-May due to the continued demands of parents on declaring holidays amid unrelenting heat.

Here's a list of schools with their summer vacation dates:

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh schools have declared summer vacations in government schools which will start on May 20, 2022, and end on June 16, according to the latest reports. Hence, students will get a 27 days summer break this year.

Bihar

Bihar has announced summer vacations in state schools from May 23 to 14 June. Hence the students will get a summer break of 24 days.

Delhi

For CBSE schools in Delhi, it is likely that summer break will start after class 10th and 12th Board exams will be finished. So it is likely that Classes 1-9 and class 11 are expected to close for summer vacations from June 1, 2022.

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 9 and 11 would be closed for summer vacations from May 2. As per the circular, this year's summer vacations in Maharashtra schools would be of 1 month and 10 days as schools will remain closed till June 12, 2022.

Punjab

Punjab government has announced summer vacations across the state from May 14.

Odisha

Odisha has announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities till May 2. However, other activities such as examination, evaluation, administrative and research work were continued as usual.

Meanwhile, students of Andhra Pradesh schools started their vacations on May 6 and West Bengal and Odisha school summer vacations began on May 2. Also, schools are closed in West Bengal from May 2nd.

Posted By: Ashita Singh