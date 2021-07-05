Though offline classes resumed from October last year, schools were once again forced to shut down after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools across the country were closed after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 last year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Though offline classes resumed from October last year, schools were once again forced to shut down after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with a decline in daily cases, several state and union territory (UT) governments are mulling reopening schools as studies of students are getting hampered.

So here's the full list of states and UTs where offline classes have resumed. The list also includes states and UTs where schools have not reopened yet:

Uttarakhand: The government has allowed both private and government schools to reopen online classes from July 1 as they were closed in May for the summer vacations. However, the state is yet to decide on opening the school and allow students to attend the classes in physical form.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in the states have reopened for administrative work from July 1 in physical mode. However, kids have to attend online classes. The state government has only given permission to the teacher as well as non-teacher staff to visit the school.

Bihar: Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar tweeted on Monday, "Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions."

Telangana: Earlier, the Telangana government decided to resume online classes in the state. However, the classes from KG to postgraduate level have resumed from July 1.

Madhya Pradesh: As per the earlier notice, the schools in the state were supposed to resume their offline classes from July 1 that is after the summer vacation. However, on June 28, it decided to continue with the online classes of students and said the decision on re-opening the school in a physical form will be first discussed with the Centre, other states, and experts and then any changes will be made.

Gujarat: The education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Schools will be reopened in Gujarat after a decision is taken in a high-level meeting of the state government. This decision will be taken like last time when colleges were reopened and classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 standards were restarted.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen