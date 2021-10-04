New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the decreasing trend in the COVID-19 cases, schools and colleges have begun to reopen. Many states have already started the classes while others are planning to re-start very soon. Following the line, Maharashtra is opening schools in the state from Monday. At the same time, Kerala is also reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 and 10 and 12. In Karnataka, the decision to kick start the schools for classes 1-5 will be taken after the upcoming festival. Let's see which states are planning to reopen schools next.

Maharashtra

Schools across Maharashtra will reopen on October 4. The schools will reopen for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had held a review meeting with the state education department on Saturday. She said "effective coordination" between education, health departments and local administration has to be maintained for smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes.

She also added that the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare an action plan and help the officials overcome any hurdles in resuming physical classes.

The Education Minister has directed the education officers to personally visit the schools and monitor the reopening.

Kerala

Physical classes are going to resume in Kerala schools on November 1. Kerala Education Minister V Shivankutty said a detailed guideline for the reopening of schools would be issued on October 5.

The minister informed that the decision was taken after several meetings with various stakeholders, which concluded on Sunday.

The Kerala government had earlier announced that from November 1, schools would be opened for classes 1 to 7 and 10 and 12, with fully immunized staff.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully immunized students from October 18.

Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said a decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 1-5 in the state would be taken after the festive season. He said the government is focused on reopening educational institutions in a phased manner.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha