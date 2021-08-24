School Reopening News: Here we are with the complete list of states that are planning to reopen the school, colleges and other educational institutions in September:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases have started declining, the schools, colleges and other educational institutions have started resuming physical classes for senior sections. States like Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, among others, have reopened the schools, while others such as Telangana, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will resume the classes from coming month, that is, September.

Tamil Nadu

Recently, the state government extended the period of lockdown till September 6, 2021, with additional relaxations. Now, as per the new order, schools will resume physical classes from after September 6 for classes 9 to 12, while classes 1 to 8 will be initiated post-September 15. Talking about colleges, it will reopen after September 1 with strict COVI-19 guidelines.

Rajasthan

The state government has directed the schools to resume physical classes in schools from September 12, 2021. The schools will reopen with 50 per cent capacity, and both teaching & non-teaching staff should have received at least the first dose of vaccination.

Telangana

All educational institutions from kindergarten- Class 12 to postgraduate, will reopen from September 1, 2021. The decision was taken after the medical and health department officials submitted a report stating the spread of COVID-19 infection is under control.

Assam

If no fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam is reported, the state government will reopen the schools for classes 10 to 12 from September 1.

Puducherry

Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021. The schools will reopen with 50 per cent capacity and be held for half a day on an alternate basis. The state government has asked all the teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated before schools reopen.

Goa

The state government is yet to issue a notice regarding the reopening of schools and other educational institutions. It said that they will make a decision after Ganesh Chaturthi, that is, September 10, 2021.

