School Reopening News: While schools were allowed to reopen in a graded manner, several states have decided not to do so amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Following the guidelines from the Union Home Ministry, several states across the country had allowed schools and educational institutions to reopen in a 'graded manner'. However, several states have once again made U-turn on their decision to reopen schools after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. So here's a state-wise status on reopening of schools across India:

Maharashtra:

Schools in Maharashtra were allowed to reopen from November 23 in a phase-wise manner. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced all schools in its jurisdiction will remain closed till December 31 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

Haryana:

Like Maharashtra, Haryana has also closed its schools but till November 30 after around 150 students across three districts tested COVID-19 positive. The state government has now asked all authorities to take strict actions against schools which are not following the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government is mulling to defer its decision to reopen schools in the state. On Friday, the state education minister, S Suresh Kumar had also said that Karnataka has not yet arrived on any decision to reopen schools.

"We have gathered enough information by carrying out exhaustive meetings with various stakeholders including parents. Some of them have favoured to reopen and some have firmly opposed, Therefore we haven`t taken any official stand on reopening schools yet," he said.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the state government has revoked its decision to reopen schools from November 23 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. The state government has now informed that a decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken only after analysing the COVID-19 crisis in Gujarat.

Tamil Nadu:

Like Gujarat, the Tamil Nadu government has also taken a U-turn on its decision to reopen schools amid rising COVID-19 cases. The state government has said that it will analyse the situation in Tamil Nadu once again before making a final decision on reopening of schools.

"Re-opening of schools is deferred for now. Order for re-opening of schools for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from November 16 is withdrawn. Final year students and research scholars will be allowed to attend classes and stay in hostels," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said.

Delhi:

The Delhi government has already said that schools across the national capital will only be allowed to reopen once pandemic comes under control.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said earlier.

Uttarakhand:

In Uttarakhand, the state government had allowed schools to reopen for classes 10th and 12th from November 2, noting that all COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed.

Andhra Pradesh:

Like Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh had also allowed schools to reopen from November 2 with classes on alternative days for the students.

Assam:

Assam had also allowed schools to reopen from November 2. It had said that "schools will follow an odd-even system to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread".

"All the students would not come into the schools at a time and they would attend the schools in different batches in morning and afternoon shift. Fixation of first batch and second batch of students would be done by the head of the institution," it had said.

"The first batch of students would come at 8 am and stay up to 12 noon and the second batch of students would come at 12.30 pm and stay up to 3.30 pm" it added.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, schools for classes 9th to 12th have been reopened in a graded manner. According to the state government, students are allowed to visit their school with parental consent.

Schools across the country were closed from March 25 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were allowed to reopen in a graded manner.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma