New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday, June 30 issued a circulatory announcing that classes in the state will resume in online mode from July 1. Joint Secretary, JL Sharma in the circulatory informed that all schools will be allowed to reopen via the online medium in Uttarakhand from July 1 onwards. “Classes to resume in schools via online mode from July 1, 2021” JL Sharma said as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha