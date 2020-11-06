School Reopening News: State education minister said that class 10th and 12th exams conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis crisis.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: With a decline in active coronavirus cases across the country, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it has decided to reopen schools across the state from November 23.

Issuing a statement, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools for classes 9th to 12th will reopen from November 23. Gaikwad further said that class 10th and 12th exams conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the ongoing crisis.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum," she added.

"I am expecting a report in the next eight days on delays encountered during the exams. It will be too early to call it a conspiracy, but once the report is received, I will be able to say it firmly that the ploy has been foiled," she further said.

Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions across the country were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown across the country. However, the central government has allowed educational institutions to reopen in a "graded manner".

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus, which was reported in India on January 30, has affected more than 17 lakh in Maharashtra and claimed nearly 45,000 lives. According to the state government, 15.51 lakh people have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases in the state have dropped to 1.06 lakh.

