School Reopening News: A committee would be formed in Rajasthan comprising of five ministers, who will decide the new dates for resuming the physical classes in school.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan earlier announced the decision to reopen the schools and colleges in an offline mode from August 2, 2021. However, now CM Ashok Gehlot has recalled the decision due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He said a committee would be formed comprising of five ministers of the state, who will decide the new dates for resuming the physical classes in schools.

The new committee would include Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg. Along with the reopening date, the committee will also decide up to which the classes should be resumed.

In taking an appropriate decision on reopening, the committee will get in touch with the Ministries of Health and Human Resources of the Government of India, ICMR. They will also contact states that have resumed the physical classes and would discuss the situation and receive feedback on their decision of reopening. After doing all this, the committee will take the decision and issue an SOP.

As per CM Ashok Gehlot, owing to the possibility of COVID-19 third wave, the decision on reopening the schools, colleges and other educational institutions should be taken carefully.

States like Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha has resumed the classes from class 1 to 12 while Delhi CM has announced that the schools will reopen in UT after the double dose vaccination drive is complete.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Board is going to declare the RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 24, at 4 PM. Also, the CISCE board is scheduled to release ICSE Class 10 and ISC class 12 Result 2021 today at 3 PM. So, students awaiting the results from any of these boards are advised to keep a close eye on Rajasthan Board and CISCE or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv