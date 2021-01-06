School Reopening News: With board exams on the horizon and daily COVID tally taking a downward shift over the past few weeks, schools and colleges in several states and Union Territories, including Bihar and Puducherry, reopened on January 4 in a restricted manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With board exams on the horizon and daily COVID tally taking a downward shift over the past few weeks, schools and colleges in several states and Union Territories, including Bihar and Puducherry, reopened on January 4 in a restricted manner. A few other states have announced plans to follow suit, while the rest remain reluctant amid concerns over resurgence in the daily tally.

The educational institutions were shut after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of the pandemic. A few states like Haryana reopened them as the second wave of the virus dwindled in the country, though promptly reversed the decision after dozens of students and teachers tested positive for the virus. The tally has taken a downward shift in the past few weeks and several states and UTs have announced plans to reopen schools. Let's look at all the states that have either reopened, or will reopen educational institutions in January:

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. "Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID-19 guidelines," Gujarat's Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all government, semi-government, and private schools in the state from January 7. The classes will start at 10 pm and will continue till 3 pm, as per the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools, colleges, and coaching centres in the state from January 18. However, medical college, paramedical college, and nursing college will reopen from January 11 itself, the state's Chief Minister Ashkok Gehlot said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Puducherry

All schools across Puducherry reopened with half-school classes from January 4. The full-day classes, however, will resume from January 18.

Odisha

Schools for students classes 10th and 12 will open in Odisha on January 8, while colleges and universities for final year students will reopen on January 11

Status of other states, UTs

Agartala, Pune, Puducherry, Nagpur and Bihar reopened schools for higher classes from January 4. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana opened classes from December itself. Others, such as the national capital, are reluctant to take a decision in this regard amid concerns of a resurgence in the daily tally.

