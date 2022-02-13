New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the cases of Coronavirus are on a decreasing trend across India, several state governments are relaxing COVID-19 curbs including reopening of schools and colleges to give a breather to students and their concerned parents. Following is a list of schools where classes are resuming from February 14.

Delhi

Schools for nursery to class 8 will open in Delhi from February 14. For classes 9th to 12th schools already reopened last week. The reopening of schools and institutions of higher education are subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines for the same.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh as well, all government and private schools from nursery to class eight will open from Monday, February 14. Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi has issued orders in this regard. Last week a decision was taken to open secondary schools, universities and degree colleges from class nine to intermediate.

Chandigarh

All government and private schools will open with full capacity in Chandigarh from February 14. Director of School Education Dr. Palika Arora has issued rules for the opening of schools, which will be mandatory to follow. Written permission from the guardian is mandatory for students to visit schools.

Odisha

Odisha schools for classes-I to VII which were scheduled to reopen from February 14 have been deferred till February 28. However, schools are allowed to open from the said date. Nevertheless, students may not come to school and continue to attend online classes while all the teachers should come to school and ensure thorough cleaning and sanitization of the campus.

Update on other schools

Meanwhile, schools in several other states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and others have started for some classes. Preparation for other classes in some of these states is being made to resume. In Jammu and Kashmir, preparations are on to open higher secondary schools and colleges from February 21.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha